Two Busted On Drug-Dealing Charges In Danbury SWAT Raid
Two men were arrested in a SWAT raid in Danbury that yielded cocaine and heroin last week, according to police. Police began an investigation into residents of a second-floor apartment at 14 Division St. after citizens complained that illegal drugs were being sold from that location, according to police.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Feb 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|16
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
