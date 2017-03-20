Tolls plan alarms area civic leaders

The prospect of tolls returning to Connecticut highways - a prospect that moved one step closer to reality last week - makes the city a battleground once again in a perennial debate. Legislation to place electronic tolls at the New York border on Interstate 84 and elsewhere in the state was narrowly passed out of a committee in Hartford on Friday, over objections from Republicans and city leaders.

