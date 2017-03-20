Teen Arrested In Shooting In Broad Daylight In Danbury
A 19-year-old Danbury man was Monday morning in connection with a shooting last month in broad daylight, police said. At 3 p.m. Feb. 24, officers responded to the Danbury Hospital emergency room on a report of a gunshot victim, police said.
