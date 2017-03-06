St. Joseph School in Brookfield to host auction gala

Organizers expect a record number of nearly 300 guests, including Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton , at the event, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 11 in the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. "This fundraiser is critical in enabling us to directly support the daily operations of the school," event co-chair Tracey Reiser Pertoso said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.