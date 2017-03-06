St. Joseph School in Brookfield to host auction gala
Organizers expect a record number of nearly 300 guests, including Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton , at the event, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 11 in the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. "This fundraiser is critical in enabling us to directly support the daily operations of the school," event co-chair Tracey Reiser Pertoso said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Feb 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|16
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC