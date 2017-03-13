Snowfall Projections Growing For Stor...

Snowfall Projections Growing For Storm Headed To Wilton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

More snow is on the way to Fairfield County this weekend, with some areas along the coast possibly receiving up to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is supposed to be sunny and cold, with a high around 41 and wind chill values between 25 and 35. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28 and calm winds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much snow did we get? Thu America Gentleman... 2
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel Mar 14 Jason 1
News Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08) Mar 11 muchlater 97
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC