Snowfall Projections Growing For Storm Headed To Wilton

More snow is on the way to Fairfield County this weekend, with some areas along the coast possibly receiving up to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is supposed to be sunny and cold, with a high around 41 and wind chill values between 25 and 35. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28 and calm winds.

