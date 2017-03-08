Smart house gives woman new lease on life

Priscilla Beaulieu, of New Fairfield, has Multiple Sclerosis and limited mobility, the Network Support Company, of Danbury, has outfitted her home with what is know as the Internet of Things to allow her to operate her home's lights, adjust it's temperature and control her TV, all using her voice and an Amazon's Echo. Saturday, March 11, 2017, in New Fairfield, Conn.

