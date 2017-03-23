Sheriff: Danbury Teen Driving With Dragging Muffler Had Cocaine, Xanax

A Danbury teen was charged with drug possession and driving while impaired after being stopped in the town of Southeast, according to Putnam County Sheriff Don Smith. Eric Henry, 19, was stopped around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, on Route 22 in Southeast by Deputy Francis McDonough when he saw a car traveling with its muffler dragging on the pavement, said Lt.

