Sheriff: Danbury Teen Driving With Dragging Muffler Had Cocaine, Xanax
A Danbury teen was charged with drug possession and driving while impaired after being stopped in the town of Southeast, according to Putnam County Sheriff Don Smith. Eric Henry, 19, was stopped around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, on Route 22 in Southeast by Deputy Francis McDonough when he saw a car traveling with its muffler dragging on the pavement, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC