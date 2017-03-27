Schools get reprieve on graduation rules
A state plan to increase the credits needed to graduate high school by 25 percent would not be implemented until 2019 under legislation in Hartford that has every appearance of becoming law. But for Danbury, which has the largest high school in the state, the two-year postponement of the stricter graduation requirements is not long enough.
