Salt, Shovels, Generators: Get 'Em While They Last At Danbury's Home Depot

It's the afternoon before a blizzard and salt is selling quickly at Home Depot in Danbury, according to assistant manager Kimba Jay. A powerful nor'easter is expected to drop 18 to 21 inches of snow across the Danbury area, starting late Monday.

