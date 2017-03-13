Salt, Shovels, Generators: Get 'Em While They Last At Danbury's Home Depot
It's the afternoon before a blizzard and salt is selling quickly at Home Depot in Danbury, according to assistant manager Kimba Jay. A powerful nor'easter is expected to drop 18 to 21 inches of snow across the Danbury area, starting late Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|9 hr
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Sat
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Feb 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|15
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC