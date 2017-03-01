Ridgefield rep's bills would give towns more power to block...
Three bills introduced by State Rep. John Frey last month would give towns more control over how affordable housing is created in their communities. All three bills, two of which faced a public hearing two weeks ago, would revise state statute 8-30g, which prevents municipalities from denying affordable housing applications for reasons other than health or safety.
