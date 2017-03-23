Ridgefield faces "shadows" in budget ...

Ridgefield faces "shadows" in budget future, Marconi says

12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi discusses a plan of action to change how opioid addiction is treated during an News Times Editorial Board meeting on Wednesday, February, 3, 2016, at the News Times offices, in Danbury, Conn. less Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi discusses a plan of action to change how opioid addiction is treated during an News Times Editorial Board meeting on Wednesday, February, 3, 2016, at the News Times ... more RIDGEFIELD - First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Friday the town is in good financial shape, but warned that tough times might be ahead as state and federal government budget-cutting gathers steam.

