Ridgefield Attorney Joins Charitable Board For Danbury Hospital
Joshua A. Weinshank, a Ridgefield resident and an attorney with a Danbury law firm, was named to the Associate Board of the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation. Its job is to "mobilize philanthropic support to benefit and advance the programs and services of Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital," said Grace Linhard, chief development officer for Western Connecticut Health Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC