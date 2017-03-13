Ridgefield Attorney Joins Charitable Board For Danbury Hospital

Joshua A. Weinshank, a Ridgefield resident and an attorney with a Danbury law firm, was named to the Associate Board of the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation. Its job is to "mobilize philanthropic support to benefit and advance the programs and services of Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital," said Grace Linhard, chief development officer for Western Connecticut Health Network.

