Red Cross helping 26 people after wee...

Red Cross helping 26 people after weekend fires

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: News Times

A total of 26 Fairfield County residents were being helped by the American Red Cross after fires over the weekend damaged homes in Bridgeport, Danbury and Ansonia, the agency said. The Red Cross on Sunday announced the agency was helping a family of five adults meet immediate needs after a fire broke out at about 7 a.m. at a home at 74 Eric Street in Bridgeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08) 20 hr muchlater 97
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at March 12 at 4:23PM EDT

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC