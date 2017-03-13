Prosecution: DNA links gun to suspect in Danbury murder case

Murder suspect Garfield Sanderson listens to testimony during his trial at Superior Court in Danbury, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in, Danbury, Conn. Murder suspect Garfield Sanderson listens to testimony during his trial at Superior Court in Danbury, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in, Danbury, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.