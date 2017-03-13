Prosecution: DNA links gun to suspect...

Prosecution: DNA links gun to suspect in Danbury murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Murder suspect Garfield Sanderson listens to testimony during his trial at Superior Court in Danbury, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in, Danbury, Conn. Murder suspect Garfield Sanderson listens to testimony during his trial at Superior Court in Danbury, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in, Danbury, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much snow did we get? Thu America Gentleman... 2
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel Mar 14 Jason 1
News Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08) Mar 11 muchlater 97
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC