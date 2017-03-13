Presentation for parents in Danbury to keep kids off drugs

Immaculate High School and the Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism are hosting a free presentation for the community called "Parents Matter: Drugs, Alcohol, Your Teen and You." Terry Budlong , director of prevention services for the Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism and co-chair of Danbury's local substance abuse prevention coalition, Stand Together Make a Difference, will discuss the development of the adolescent brain, protective factors and the role they play in substance abuse prevention, and factors that put youth at risk for substance abuse.

