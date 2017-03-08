Police: Danbury officer rescues woman after fight
Police said an officer rescued a woman during a traffic stop early Sunday morning after a fight with the driver. An officer was driving southbound on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he saw a black Honda heading northbound with its lights off and the rear door open.
