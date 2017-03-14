Photos: Snow Day March 14, 2017

David Hislob, from Leahy's Fuel, clears the sidewalk in front of the company's White Street building on Tuesday, Morning, during Winter Storm Stella, March 14, 2017. David Hislob, from Leahy's Fuel, clears the sidewalk in front of the company's White Street building on Tuesday, Morning, during Winter Storm Stella, March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.