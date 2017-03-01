People Are Obsessed With This Korean Skin-Peeling Gel, But Is It Safe?
Last week, I was scrolling through my Facebook News Feed when a video caught my eye. It was from Hello Giggles , and showed a young woman rubbing a Korean skin-peeling gel onto her face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Tue
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|16
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Feb 22
|Libhater
|58
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC