Norwalk Named 'Overlooked Dream City' In National Report
A national report is ranking four of Fairfield County's biggest municipalities - Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford and Danbury - on its list of Overlooked Dream Cities. The rankings, from the finance website GoodCall.com , examined walkability, crime rates, cost of living and amenities to come up with a list of places where people want to live and can afford to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|35 min
|BPT
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Tue
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC