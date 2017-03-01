New Canaan's Sung takes silver at New England wrestling

Danbury's Jakob Camacho, top, wrestles Andy Richard of Lincoln-Sudbury in the 120-pound championship match at the New England wrestling championships in Providence March 4, 2017. Danbury's Jakob Camacho, top, wrestles Andy Richard of Lincoln-Sudbury in the 120-pound championship match at the New England wrestling championships in Providence March 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.