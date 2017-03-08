Monster Storm May Follow Weekend Big Chill In Danbury
The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for something far bigger. A strong nor'easter will bring "significant snowfall and strong winds" to Connecticut from late Monday into late Tuesday.
