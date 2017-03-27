Memorial service Wednesday in Danbury to commemorate...
The city's Council of Veterans will conduct a memorial service on Wednesday to commemorate the withdrawal of the last American troops from Vietnam. The 10 a.m. service is planned at the Vietnam Memorial in Rogers Park at the foot of Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC