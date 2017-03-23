Maplewood Offers In-Homecare To Senio...

Maplewood Offers In-Homecare To Seniors In Fairfield County

Maplewood Senior Living, which has an assisted living residence in Danbury, now offers in-home care for seniors who live in Fairfield County. As a registered homemaker-companion agency, the company's Maplewood at Home offers assistance with personal care needs, such as bathing and dressing, meal preparation and clean up, medication reminders, escorts to appointments and outings, light housekeeping, and companionship.

