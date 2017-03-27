Legislators ponder bill to regulate "...

Legislators ponder bill to regulate "sober homes"

A bill to regulate 'sober homes' has gained new ground in Hartford after two legislative committees cleared the proposal for a vote in the House of Representatives . "The first priority is to save lives, but this is also about consumer protection," said state Rep. Michelle Cook , a Democrat from Torrington who introduced the bill.

