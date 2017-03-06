Leandro Pacheco, 5, talks with princi...

Leandro Pacheco, 5, talks with principal Dr. Anna Rocco as he arrives ...

Six city elementary schools have been named "Schools of Distinction" for the 2015-16 school year by the Connecticut Department of Education . The six elementary schools - Ellsworth Avenue, Hayestown Avenue, Mill Ridge Primary, Morris Street, Park Avenue and South Street, were among 116 schools recognized statewide in categories including: In a second category, the six Danbury schools were among just 15 school selected from the 30 alliance districts, representing the highest number of any district, according to a release.

