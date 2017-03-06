Leandro Pacheco, 5, talks with principal Dr. Anna Rocco as he arrives ...
Six city elementary schools have been named "Schools of Distinction" for the 2015-16 school year by the Connecticut Department of Education . The six elementary schools - Ellsworth Avenue, Hayestown Avenue, Mill Ridge Primary, Morris Street, Park Avenue and South Street, were among 116 schools recognized statewide in categories including: In a second category, the six Danbury schools were among just 15 school selected from the 30 alliance districts, representing the highest number of any district, according to a release.
