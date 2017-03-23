Labor agreements impede shared services, cities say
It sounded like a common-sense solution when New Milford needed to replace a retiring fire marshal, and proposed to contract with one from Danbury, which has six. "They said, 'Hey, can you do our inspections for us?' and we could have, but we would have had to negotiate a whole new collective bargaining agreement with our fire marshals," said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton .
