ICE Agents Take Two Into Custody In Danbury
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took two men into custody in Danbury Monday on unknown charges, according to the News-Times. Danbury Police told the News-Times that they were not involved in the detainment of the two men, and did not know on what charges the men were being held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
