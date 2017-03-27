ICE Agents Take Two Into Custody In D...

ICE Agents Take Two Into Custody In Danbury

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took two men into custody in Danbury Monday on unknown charges, according to the News-Times. Danbury Police told the News-Times that they were not involved in the detainment of the two men, and did not know on what charges the men were being held.

