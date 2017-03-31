Human trafficking ring arrests in Danbury, Conn.
A total of three men were arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring that was operating out of Danbury . Police say 63-year-old Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, and 71-year-old William Trefzger, of Westport, were charged with patronizing a trafficked person on Thursday.
