Horrible Harry' author to visit Danbury library

Popular children's author and former teacher, Suzy Kline , will read with parents and kids Wednesday at the Danbury Public Library . Kline will lead a Readers' Theater program from 4:30 to 5 p.m. where participants will get involved in reading a story.

