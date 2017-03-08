Historians recount Danbury raid and Battle of Ridgefield
An estimated 130 history lovers crammed into the Mark Twain Public Library Sunday afternoon for a discussion on the region's most significant battle of the Revolutionary War. Kent resident Sal Lilienthal , author of "Revolutionary Battles," and Brent Colley , historian and first selectman of Sharon, led the talk on the Danbury Raid.
