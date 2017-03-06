Group Calls For Danbury Schools To Support Undocumented Immigrant Families
Imagine sending your kids off to school and wondering whether you'll be at home when they get off the bus in the afternoon. That is a concern that many undocumented immigrant families in the Danbury area face every day because they fear being deported, according to a group called Action Together Connecticut of Northern Fairfield.
