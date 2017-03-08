Got A Big Appetite? Texas Roadhouse Takes Shape In Danbury
Danbury diners will soon get another spot to satisfy their appetites, with another new restaurant set to open in June on busy Newtown Road. A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is quickly going up on the site of a closed car dealership next to Stop & Shop and across from Wal-Mart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Feb 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|16
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC