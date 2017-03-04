Former Army pilot recalls little-know...

Former Army pilot recalls little-known WWII tragedy, the mates who didn't make it

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

MacDonell Moore, a bomber pilot during World War II, recounts his tale of being helped out by Austrian soldiers who defied orders to turn him in after his plane was shot down over enemy territory. MacDonell Moore, a bomber pilot during World War II, recounts his tale of being helped out by Austrian soldiers who defied orders to turn him in after his plane was shot down over enemy territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... 9 hr Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Feb 22 Libhater 58
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC