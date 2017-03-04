Former Army pilot recalls little-known WWII tragedy, the mates who didn't make it
MacDonell Moore, a bomber pilot during World War II, recounts his tale of being helped out by Austrian soldiers who defied orders to turn him in after his plane was shot down over enemy territory. MacDonell Moore, a bomber pilot during World War II, recounts his tale of being helped out by Austrian soldiers who defied orders to turn him in after his plane was shot down over enemy territory.
