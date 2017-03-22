First female airline pilot took special 'strength tests' to get hired 0:0
Bonnie Tiburzi took her first flying lesson in 1960 at age 12. By the time she was 17, she could fly circles around most of the adult, male students at her aviator father's flight school in Danbury, Conn. But when she told her friends, family members and teachers that she wanted to be a commercial pilot, they said airlines didn't hire girls.
