Federal bill would green-light Danbury's broadband project
The city is having a hard time persuading politicians in Hartford to pass a law allowing it to deliver high-speed internet to every home in Danbury for $15 a month. "We should encourage this kind of investment and remove roadblocks,"said Blumenthal, who co-sponsored a bill to give cities like Danbury the necessary permission to bring high-speed internet connections to underserved residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC