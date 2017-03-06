Fairfield County Supporters Find Way To Honor 'Day Without A Woman'
Melissa Kane, Co-Chair of Westport's Downtown Plan Implementation Committee, plans to wear red and shop only at women- and minority-owned businesses on a Day Without A Woman: An International Women's Day Protest In honor of a Day Without A Woman, Bethel resident Laura Collinsa Z is teaching a free class on how to crochet and make pink pussy hats in the Bethel Library courtyard from 2 to 5 p.m. Bethel resident Penny Kessler, cantor at the United Jewish Center in Danbury, is supporting a Day Without A Woman: An International Women's Day Protest. WESTPORT, Conn.
