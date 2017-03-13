Exacerbate' is a good word for a Danbury fifth-grader
A fifth-grader at Stadley Rough School is on her way to the regional spelling bee and a shot at the national competition, because she knew how to spell the word 'exacerbate.' Alexandra Ilardi will be one of some 100 students from across Connecticut at the state finals on March 25, according to a release.
