Esty honors black leaders at Danbury church
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty greats the Rev. Preston J. Tallman at the third annual Standing on the Shoulders of Giants Black History Month program at New Hope Baptist Church in Danbury, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC