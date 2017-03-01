Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE has access to
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE has access to. In it, News Times reports that:
Gabby Perez, 17, of Danbury, holds a "Immigrants make America great" sign at a "Day without immigrants" rally at the Danbury City Hall Thursday, February 16, 2017. Gabby Perez, 17, of Danbury, holds a "Immigrants make America great" sign at a "Day without immigrants" rally at the Danbury City Hall Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,468
|
#1 4 hrs ago
That includes detailed information, including the names and home addresses, of 27,953 mostly illegal aliens who signed up for the stateÂ’s Â“drive-onlyÂ” licenses, and potentially another 25,906 who have applied for them.
Gee, that's too bad. I wonder how many DUI drivers are in that number. If i were them i'll be packing to go home because ICE will be on your doorstep cuffing you in front of your family otherwise.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|Feb 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|16
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Feb 22
|Libhater
|58
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC