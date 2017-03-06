Dancing In Danbury: Seniors Rally To Hold Unified Prom For Students
Two Danbury High School seniors have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a prom for non-mainstream students. Shivam Soni and Gabrielle Cardoso said that money raised for the prom will be used for food, decorations and other expenses.
