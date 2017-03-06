Dancing In Danbury: Seniors Rally To ...

Dancing In Danbury: Seniors Rally To Hold Unified Prom For Students

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Two Danbury High School seniors have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a prom for non-mainstream students. Shivam Soni and Gabrielle Cardoso said that money raised for the prom will be used for food, decorations and other expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC