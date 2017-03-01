Danbury Synagogue Welcoming New Rabbi...

Danbury Synagogue Welcoming New Rabbi With Installation Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

DANBURY, Conn. -- The United Jewish Center in Danbury will officially install its new head clergyman, Rabbi Stefan Tiwy, with a ceremony at 7 p.m. March 10. "Rabbi Tiwy has brought many new ideas to our community and as a result invigorated the community with a renewed sense of value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Wed BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Feb 22 Libhater 58
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Feb 21 Community Disorga... 33
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC