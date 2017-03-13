Danbury Shelters, Food Programs Gear Up For Blizzard
In preparation for Tuesday's blizzard, Michele Conderino, regional director of Catholic Charities in Danbury, is loading her trucks up with gallons of milk and boxes of cereal. "Through our Morning Glory Breakfast Program, we provide breakfast to the homeless population every morning.
