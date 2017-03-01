Danbury Representative Reads To King Street 2nd Graders
State Rep. Michael Ferguson visited King Street Primary School in Danbury Thursday to read a book to a class of second-graders and promote the power of reading as part of Read Across America Day. Read Across America Day is a nationwide celebration that takes place annually on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss' birthday.
