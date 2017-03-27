Danbury remembers locals who died in Vietnam War
Vietnam veteran Wayne Dengler, of Danbury, listens as the names of Danbury area service members killed in action is read during the Danbury Council of Veterans ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of the end of U.S. combat in Vietnam. Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Rogers Park, Danbury, Conn.
