Danbury recruiting new class for citi...

Danbury recruiting new class for citizens' government academy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

The annual program, led by Mayor Mark Boughton , introduces residents to the inner workings of city departments over a two-month course. "This program is an opportunity for the city to share an inside look at what we do here and allow our residents to be more involved in municipal government," said Boughton, a former high school teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Wed BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Feb 22 Libhater 58
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Feb 21 Community Disorga... 33
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC