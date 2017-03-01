Danbury recruiting new class for citizens' government academy
The annual program, led by Mayor Mark Boughton , introduces residents to the inner workings of city departments over a two-month course. "This program is an opportunity for the city to share an inside look at what we do here and allow our residents to be more involved in municipal government," said Boughton, a former high school teacher.
