Danbury Police charge two men with robbery and assault
Two men were arrested Thursday night following a report of an assault made earlier that day at the Danbury Police Department . A man with several facial injuries filed a complaint at 8:26 p.m., saying two men he owed money to assaulted him on Liberty Street and took his money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC