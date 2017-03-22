Danbury Pickup Driver With Plow Charged With DUI After Hitting Pedestrian

A Danbury man was arrested on drunken driving charges after police say he hit a pedestrian with a plow attached to his pickup truck last week, according to WLAD. Michael Zeerip, 66, was driving on Stadley Rough Road last Thursday night when he hit a 56-year-old Danbury man who was walking on the shoulder of the road, according to WLAD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.