Danbury Pickup Driver With Plow Charged With DUI After Hitting Pedestrian
A Danbury man was arrested on drunken driving charges after police say he hit a pedestrian with a plow attached to his pickup truck last week, according to WLAD. Michael Zeerip, 66, was driving on Stadley Rough Road last Thursday night when he hit a 56-year-old Danbury man who was walking on the shoulder of the road, according to WLAD.
