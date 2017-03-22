Danbury native in London recounts ter...

Danbury native in London recounts terrorist attack

British police conducted major raids in several locations and arrested seven people in connection with the attack outside Parliament that left four dead including the assailant on Wednesday. Kassie Mendes , a Quinnipiac University sophomore and 2015 Danbury High School graduate, was not far from the terrorist attack in London on Wednesday.

