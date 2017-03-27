Danbury Middle Schoolers Learn ABCs Of Careers: CSI To City Hall To Cooking

Students learn how to dust for fingerprints and even take their own fingerprints under the direction of Danbury police officer David Antedomenico during a March 22 career fair at Rogers Park Middle School. Chef Loran O'Connell of Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase, N.Y., talks about the science of cooking during a career fair March 22 at Rogers Park Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.