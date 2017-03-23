Danbury Loses A Landmark As Deep's Hardware Closes For Good
The clock is ticking as Deep's Hardware, a landmark in Danbury for nearly 30 years, prepares to close for good. In addition to Deep's Hardware, at 47 North St., the Deep family had once also owned Deep's Trellis Restaurant and Deep's Market, both adjacent to the hardware store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
